



Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the two-day office-bearers and executive committee meeting of the party, State unit president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said all MLAs have been asked to compile booklets detailing the work they have done in their constituencies during the last one year.

"They have to prepare at least 20,000 copies and distribute them among the people. The people also need to be told about the work done by different Government departments in their respective constituencies," Dass said.

In a bid to strengthen the party's grassroots, the State leadership also instructed the booth committees to hold a meeting on the first Sunday of every month, failing which the committee would be dissolved and reconstituted.

The State president further said a 15-day campaign will be launched during which party activists will go to the people and generate awareness about different flagship schemes of the Government, particularly the Atal Amrit Abhiyan - a health scheme intended to benefit the BPL and low-income groups. "The members will ensure that all people enrol themselves and get benefits of the schemes," Dass said.

He said organisational meetings, citizens’ meetings and booth-level meetings will be organised in the non-BJP seats in a bid to bolster the presence of the party in those constituencies.

Organisational activities in each non-BJP seat will be supervised by a sitting MLA.

Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Members of Parliament and Central leaders have already started visiting the Lok Sabha constituencies which are not in the BJP’s kitty to buttress the party’s hold with an eye on the next general elections.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who also addressed the executive meeting on Sunday held at the Rang Bhavan at Maligaon, said that the Government had apprised the party about the work it had done so far.

He said that it was because of the media and people that the Government was able to check corruption to a large extent, which in turn led to a steep increase in revenue earnings from seven per cent in the previous to 21 per cent in the year-ending March 31 last.