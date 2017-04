40 guns seized from residence of retired Col



MEERUT, April 30 - At least 117 kg nilgai meat, animal skin, ivory and 40 guns have been seized from the house of a retired army officer here during a 17-hour-long joint raid conducted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Forest department. A team of DRI officials reached the Civil Lines residence of Colonel (retd) Devindra Kumar yesterday in the afternoon and the raid continued till 3:30 am. – PTI