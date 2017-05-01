

The Dibrugarh-Guwahati Shatabdi Express before being flagged off at Dibrugarh railway station, on Sunday. – UB Photos

The Shatabdi Express will run up to Guwahati with seven stoppages in Moranhat, Sivasagar, Mariani, Furkating, Dimapur, Lumding and Chaparmukh. Passengers of this premium service are provided water, food and beverages, prices of which are factored into the fare. An AC chair car ticket from here to Guwahati costs Rs 1,010. Executive AC (also called ‘first AC chair car’) services will cost more, as and when introduced in the Shatabdi. The executive coach has wider and spacious 2x2 seating.

After flag-off ceremony, Gohain said that he was happy that the region’s first full-fledged Shatabdi Express was flagged off by him. “This train is a part of premium trains of the Indian Railways like the Rajdhanis and Durontos, with high standards of facilities and services. The coaches being LHB is safe and secure for the passengers travelling in them.” He said that after receiving another Shatabdi rake, the services would be further streamlined to facilitate a return journey the same day.

Responding to queries from newsmen, Gohain said that the works of doubling the railway tracks and electrification were progressing satisfactorily. He said double tracking work from Guwahati up to Dibrugarh has been initiated and should be ready in the next five years. On recruitment of local youths, Gohain said that he has raised the issue with the ministry so that maximum locals were preferred for railway jobs in the Northeast.

The minister informed that with the commissioning of the ‘missing links’ between Chaparmukh and Dibrugarh via Jorhat and Sivasagar, rail travel in Assam would improve like never before. He also gave an account of various rail projects currently under way in the State.

Gohain said the public demand for properly covered platforms at the Dibrugarh station and improvement of the approaches to the station and security arrangements would be addressed. He asked the DRM, PK Mishra and NF Railway GM Chahatey Ram to look into the public grievances.

On the occasion, a team from the Dibrugarh Nagarik Sangha also had an interaction with the railway officials and the minister, and gave suggestions on passenger amenities improvement at the Dibrugarh station. The Sangha also sought the minister’s intervention to augment DEMU services in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Sivasagar districts. Gohain informed that DEMU services would be augmented once the additional rakes are received by the NF Railway. He also requested members of the public not to deface and damage railway property.