Talking to mediapersons here, Kisku said that the All Santals Students’ Union (ASSU) is going to observe the day with a day-long programme at the venue and a strong reception committee has already been formed with Jacob Tudu as president and Suniram Hembram as secretary respectively.

Rajveer Singh, Superintendent of Police, Udalguri will formally inaugurate the programme on the day. Dr Luke Daimary, Principal, Udalguri College, Emanuel Soren, Faculty, Cambridge International School and Dr Franchis Hembrom, Principal, Sirajuli Don Bosco HS School will be the guest and resource persons at the inaugural programme.

Rihon Daimary, Minister of PHED, Food & Civil Supply, Government of Assam will be the chief guest of the open session.

Moseram Marandi, president, Assam Santali Sahitya Sabha, Rajdeep Bailung Baruah, Editor (Output), Pratidin Time and Dinesh Baskey, Chairman, SLLRC will be the distinguished guests. Several Bodo and Adivasi leaders have also been invited on the occasion.