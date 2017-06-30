Correspondent
DHUBRI, June 29 - The birth anniversary of musical maestro late RD Burman was celebrated in the District Library auditorium here on Tuesday evening by the fans and admirers of the legend.
Deputy Commissioner, Dhiraj Chaudhary, attended the colourful event along with Election Officer Bistirna Baruah and many other dignitaries.
The admirers of the musical genius not only enlightened the gathering with various aspects of the life of the legend but also praised his mastery in various works.