According to sources at Jet Airways in Silchar, the commencement of the Boeing with a capacity of 168 passengers shall bring an end to the ATR flights which began operating from the Kumbhirgram Airport since 2011.

“The flight which will operate on a daily basis shall take off from Delhi at 7am. The same flight shall carry passengers from Silchar and reach Guwahati at 1:30pm. After a break of 40 minutes, the flight shall reach Silchar and will go to Kolkata to depart for Delhi at 6 pm on the same evening,” the sources said.

“We are delighted that a long-awaited demand is going to be fulfilled and we can fly to Delhi from here without changing flights in Kolkata or at Guwahati. Also, the passengers from Delhi can reach home on the same day. But the authorities should also look into improving the amenities and other services. We are still reaching the flights on foot from the terminal which has become a major problem for the passengers,” said Saptarishi Paul, a local resident.

Meanwhile, even as there are no major plans to mark the beginning of the Boeing aircraft carrying passengers, functionaries of both Jet Airways and the Airport Authorities of India(AAI) have informed that the flight will be given a water cannon salute on its arrival.