A senior official of the Karimganj district administration while sharing information with this correspondent said that 90 per cent of South Karimganj are now under water. “Around five thousand fisheries have also been badly affected. The people of Nilambazar, Angura, Fatehapur, Farampasa, Janakalyan, Keotakona, Singaria, Elashpur and Baraigram panchayat areas have now taken shelters at schools,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Karimganj district administration has reviewed the situation, and has taken all the necessary arrangements for tackling the flood situation.

The district SDRF forces have already been engaged in rescue operations in the flood-hit areas. It is learnt that the district administration has directed the BSF and Assam Rifles, NGOs and social organisations to extend their support in carrying out rescue operations.

According to a report, around 1.21 lakh people have been affected by the current flood.