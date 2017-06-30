The central executive committee of KYO has mentioned that the election of non-tribals in the just-completed Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council election is ‘entirely an exercise opposed to the character of the Sixth Schedule, and therefore, illegal.’ The statement was released through a press declaration issued by the president of KYO, Jackyson Terang and general secretary, Siem Teron on Sunday.

The KYO press statement has mentioned that the Autonomous District Council was formed under the requirement of the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, where the territory has been mentioned as ‘Tribal Areas’ and recognised for the safeguard of tribal people and their individuality.

The organisation has cautioned the authority concerned that they would be exclusively held accountable if any unpleasant state of affairs occurs centring on the issue in the district.