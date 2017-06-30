105 gelatin sticks recovered, 3 held

KALAIGAON, June 29 - Acting on a tip-off, Udalguri police recovered 105 gelatin sticks and apprehended three persons from Rowta in Udalguri district on Tuesday. According to sources, the trio has been identified as Najumullah, Moidul and Fajar Ali. Rajveer Singh, Superintendent of Police Udalguri told mediapersons that they were not directly involved with any organisation or outfits. Police suspect that they could have been working as vendors supplying gelatin sticks etc. Gelatin sticks and detonators are mostly used by PWD or other govt departments for construction purposes and the labourers somehow managed to steal some explosives to be sold to extremist organisations.