Pritismita Roy, Litika Talukdar and Kangkana Medhi, the trio started their adventure tour from ‘Omola Ghar School’ premises at Pathsala in the wee hours of June 25 and reached Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samadhikshetra near Jalukbari at around 12 am. They returned at about 3 pm and reached Pathsala at 11 pm. During their tour, they were welcomed by the public in various places like Nalbari, Rangia etc., and were extended support.

During the tour, they stated their objective behind such a tour to the people. Khanin Roy informed that they were also taking up yoga activity in the society and a number of such uncommon programmes have been taken up by the organisation for the noble cause. He informed that during last year, another cycle rally was taken out besides yoga activities. Last year, Roy even swam across the Brahmaputra river in just 45 minutes in order to draw the attention of the people on the issue. He is now planning for a cycle tour to Kaziranga and in the coming days, they will continue their effort to fight against drugs and depression in order to form a society of dreams.