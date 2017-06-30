Correspondent
NORTH LAKHIMPUR, June 29 - Two engineering students of North Lakhimpur – Feroze Ali Ahmed and Arindam Hazarika – have developed a high speed hybrid ‘GATAF’ car which can turn and manoeuvre well even in cruising speed.
The two students, who are the final semester students of BTech in Mechanical Engineering of Jagannath University, developed the GATAF S-3 two-seater car, which has open wheels and an open cockpit with a 1,000 CC engine and horizontal suspension system.
The test drives conducted with the car has already been successful and it would be patented soon, the university authorities said.