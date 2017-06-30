

Deserted Silchar town during the bandh. – UB Photos Deserted Silchar town during the bandh. – UB Photos

In Silchar, shops , commercial establishments, schools, colleges and other institutions remained closed during the bandh. However, sporadic movement of private vehicles were seen during the day.

The bandh which garnered support from various organisations in the valley saw picketers obstructing the entry of the officials outside the Cachar DC office, Head Post office and other Government departments.

Over 20 picketers were arrested for staging demonstration during the bandh and they were released later.

Meanwhile, cadres of Youth Congress which had expressed its solidarity towards the bandh at Silchar burnt the effigies of Sate Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his inaction to the demands of reinstating the previous holiday list.