Pensioners’ AGM



GUWAHATI, June 29 - The Annual General Meeting of the Assam Sports Pensioners’ Association will be held on July 9 at Barwari Puja Mandir Library, Uzanbazar, here at 11 am. Various matters related to the development of the association will be discussed during the meeting. Shankar Dutta Lahkar, general secretary of the association in a press release urged all members to attend the meeting.