Jahnabi, Anubhav strike gold medals
Sports Reporter
GUWAHATI, June 29 - Jahnabi Kashyap and Anubhav Parashar won gold medals in the Sub Junior National Aquatic Championship at Pune today. On the second day of the championship, Jahnabi created a new record in the girls Group IV 100m freestyle while Anubhav managed to clinch a gold in the boys Group III.
Todays results: Jahnabi Kashyap 100m freestyle gold (record timing 01:07:45); Anubhav Parashar 50m freestyle gold; Rehan Mirza 50m freestyle silver; Astha Bordoloi 100m breaststroke bronze; 4x50m medley relay girls (Gr IV and III) bronze; 4x50m medley relay boys (Gr III) bronze.