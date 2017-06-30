In reply to West Indies’ 183 for eight, India eased past the target losing three wickets with 45 balls to spare.

Earlier, India’s spin troika of left-arm spinners Poonam Yadav and Deepti Sharma, and off-spinner Harmanpreet Kaur restricted the West Indies to a lowly 183 for 8.

Mithali Raj opted to field and West Indies were comfortably placed at 69 for one in the 19th over before things fell apart and the current World T20 champions were tottering at 91 for 6.

Deepti (2/27 in 10 overs), Poonam (2/19 in 10 overs) and Harmanpreet (2/42 in 10 overs) shared bulk of the spoils with opener Hayley Mathews being the top-scorer with 43.

SCORECARD

West Indies: H Matthews c & b Sharma 43, F Walters c Verma b Bisht 9, S Taylor run out (Mandhana) 16, D Dottin c Raut b Poonam Yadav 7, M Aguilleira st Verma b Poonam Yadav 6, Kyshona A Knight c Mandhana b Kaur 5, C Nation st Verma b Kaur 12, S Daley st Verma b Sharma 33, A Fletcher not out 36, A Mohammed not out 11. Extras: (B-2, W-3) 5. Total: (for 8 wickets in 50 overs) 183. Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-69, 3-70, 4-80, 5-91, 6-91, 7-121, 8-146. Bowling: J Goswami 6-0-37-0, S Pandey 3-0-13-0, E Bisht 10-2-23-1, D Sharma 10-1-27-2, M Meshram 4-0-20-0, Poonam Yadav 10-2-19-2, H Kaur 7-0-42-2.

India: PG Raut c Aguilleira b Connell 0, S Mandhana not out 106, View dismissal DB Sharma b Taylor 6, View dismissal M Raj c Fletcher b Matthews 46, MR Meshram not out 18, Extras: (b 3, w 6, nb 1) 10. Total (3 wickets; 42.3 overs) 186. Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-33, 3-141. Bowling: SS Connell 4-0-23-1, DJS Dottin 4-0-25-0, SR Taylor 10-1-24-1, SF Daley 5-0-24-0, A Mohammed 6-0-25-0, ASS Fletcher 4-0-18-0, CN Nation 1-0-9-0, HK Matthews 8.3-0-35-1. – Agencies