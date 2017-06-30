In his speech, Union Minister Narendra Tomar congratulated the N Biren Singh-led government on successfully completing 100-days of governance. Highlighting the various schemes of the Central Government, he said, one crore houses would be provided or be constructed for the homeless people in the country and everyone would have a house by 2022 in the country.

In terms of providing drinking water to all, he assured that drinking water would be made available to all soon. Fresh water bodies and rain water management could help in gaining sufficient water in the State, he added. He also said that Manipur also need to be Open Defecation Free so that people would be free from various diseases.

The Chief Minister said that achievements made within 100 days of the new government are just a beginning of a New Manipur. We should stop playing political blame games, rather we should focus to deliver visible practical changes to the people, he added.

Highlighting that the government is committed to provide Housing for All by 2022, he directed the concerned DCs to identify and select the beneficiaries properly so that the scheme could reach the genuine and needy people of the State. Altogether 9,740 pucca houses would be constructed in the State under the PMAY-G, he added.

Chief Minister mentioned that till now only 40 per cent of the population avail drinking water facility in the State. The BJP-led government is working its best to provide drinking water to all soon, he added.