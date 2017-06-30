In a joint statement issued today, Dr Sondhi, honorary advisor, Health, Government of Assam and Tailin Lyngdoh who was misbehaved by the staff of the Club for wearing the traditional Khasi attire, today said that both the Union and State Governments have taken up the issue and promised a thorough probe into the matter.

Union Minister of State Kiren Rijiju has announced an investigation into the despicable treatment meted out to Tailin Lyngdoh and Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu has announced that he will issue an advisory to Delhi Golf Club in this regard. The State Governments of Assam and Meghalaya have also demanded thorough enquiry into the incident by competent authorities.

“With investigations intended by governments at both the Centre and the State levels by quasi-judicial bodies, we believe that a non-official enquiry at this stage would serve no constructive purpose,” the statement said.

“Any such enquiry by a non-official committee would be counter-productive and disrespectful to the due process that has been or will be initiated by governmental and quasi-judicial bodies under law,” it further added.

While assuring all cooperation during the enquiry into the incident both Lyngdoh and Dr Sondhi asked the Delhi Golf Club to review its policies and practices regarding domestic workers and racial stereotyping.