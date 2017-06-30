AIZAWL, June 29 - Mizoram Finance and Taxation Minister Lalsawta today said the State would implement the Goods and Services Tax (GST) with the rest of the country on July 1, the date set for rolling out the new tax regime.
Lalsawta said though the officials were working on a war footing to be able to roll out the GST, the State may “initially face some challenges to fully implement the new single tax regime.”
“Not only Mizoram and the Northeastern States, many other States would have initial hiccups in the implementation,” the Minister said. – PTI