Sengsang T Sangma of Williamnagar in East Garo Hills allegedly raped the minor school student while she was at home at the rented accommodation of his uncle in Agalangre village near Tura. While initially there were efforts to hush up the matter, intervention by police and child protection officers led to the filing of an FIR by which time the culprit was able to flee.

The incident took place on June 23 but the matter was reported only the next day after pressure from various sources.

According to the victim, the culprit had been threatening her with a machete (dao). At about 6 pm, he forcefully took her to a nearby jungle and raped her. He again threatened to kill her if she let the matter be known.

When she reported the matter to the family, they tried to hush up the matter. She initially complied and even lied to police on the matter. The neighbours, however, were aware of the incident and when the child protection team visited her, the neighbours informed on what occurred leading to the truth coming out.

Medical reports have confirmed rape of the 12 year- old.