The BJP also served a one month deadline to the companies to roll back the prices and urged the State Government to regulate the pricing as the companies were enjoying tax holidays.

“The price of cement in one month is increased by more than Rs 100, about 35 per cent hike from Rs 280 to Rs 400. We strongly demand roll back in the price of cement immediately or we will be compelled to take stern action,” BJP general secretary Bashailang Khongwir said here. He alleged that the cement companies, eight of them, are looting the people. – PTI