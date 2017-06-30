As per the ECI schedule, counting of votes will take place on August 3. The date for issue of notification is July 5 and last date of filing nominations is July 12. While scrutiny of nominations is scheduled on July 13, July 15 will be the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

With the announcement of the bye-election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct comes into force with immediate effect. The Model Code will apply to the whole of East Kameng district and shall be effective till the completion of election process, said State’s Chief Electoral Officer here today.

The Pakke-Kessang seat has been lying vacant since February 8 last after Gauhati High Court gave a ruling that the election of Kameng Dolo from the said constituency in the March 15, 2014 polls as void following an election petition filed against him by BJP nominee and former Minister Atum Welly.

Welly had alleged that a fraudulent move threw him out of the election, as the EC had accepted a forged letter of withdrawal of his candidature that led to election of his lone opponent Dolo uncontested in the 2014 polls. Welly, in his election petition, said that withdrawal of his candidature was illegal as his signature was forged.