



Initially it was decided that the Minister would be interrogated on Rose Valley scam in her official residence but later the venue for quizzing was shifted to the Minister’s official chamber on security reasons.

CBI Inspector Brotin Ghoshal, Investigating Officer of all Rose Valley related cases, Supervising Officer and Addl SP of CBI SK Tripathi entered the Minister’s chamber while two other officers in the team remained outside. There were two witnesses – State police officer Mukta Ghosh and Manager of Tripura Gramin Bank’s (TGB) Kunjaban branch.

Before initiating questioning by the CBI team, Nath expressed her annoyance at the way information about the CBI team arriving to question her was leaked out. But the CBI officers said that they were not responsible for the leakage whatsoever.

During the interrogation, CBI officers sought information from the Minister about how Rose Valley had been functioning in her subdivision Dharmanagar in North Tripura district and on other matters.

The Minister replied to all the queries and after one hour the CBI team left. The CBI officers did not speak to media, nor did they disclose whether they would quiz the Minister again.

Later, Nath told media persons that CBI had sought information from her and she had provided all information she had. “They asked me for information and I told them whatever I knew, there is no mystery in anything”, she claimed.

Over 14 lakh depositors in the State had been cheated by 142 different ponzi firms during the last two decades before the State Government launched a massive crackdown against them in 2015. Following instruction of High Court of Tripura, the State Government has set up a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to investigate all chit fund related cases in Tripura.