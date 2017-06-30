In the day-long camp, 401 patients were diagnosed. The participants also got their blood group checked in the camp. School children of Katomora Prathamic Vidyalaya, Changsari were given medical advice by the medical team.

Local people were given health tips for taking necessary precautions against seasonal diseases and also other diseases like Hepatitis B and C that sometimes take the shape of epidemic.

The main aim of organizing the medical camp is to ensure sound health of poor people who do not have access to good hospitals due to financial constraints. Most of the patients who visited the camp were school children, rickshaw pullers, vendors and labourers.