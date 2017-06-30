The training programmes were organised in collaboration with the North Eastern Region Community Resource Management Project (NERCORMP), Shillong, Meghalaya. A total of 75 educated youths and progressive farmers of Manipur, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh attended the training programmes.

Dr K Choudhury, Senior Extension Specialist (AN) of the Directorate of Extension Education designed and formulated the comprehensive course curriculum of the training.

The valedictory function of the series of training programmes was held recently under the chairmanship of Dr P Hazarika, Associate Director of Extension Education, AAU. The chief guest Dr RN Goswami, Dean, Faculty of Veterinary Science, emphasised skill development training for increased output of pig farms.

The valedictory function was also attended by Dr S Chaudhari, MD, NERCORMP, Shillong. He urged the participants to utilise the different developmental projects operated in the north-eastern states for socio-economic uplift and self-employment of the rural people.

Mihin Dollo, coordinator of NERCORMP highlighted the activities of the projects implemented in the NE for entrepreneurship development in the livestock sector.

In his presidential speech, Dr Hazarika urged the participants to utilise their scientific knowledge and skill acquired in the training for increased output of pig farms.