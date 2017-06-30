Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, June 29 - A meeting to discuss the arrangements for examinations to various posts under the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) and the Treasury Office of Kamrup (M) was held on Wednesday at the Guwahati Circuit House under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner Barnali Sarma. For the posts of junior accounts assistant under District Treasury Office of Kamrup (Metro) a total of 8,324 candidates will appear in the examination at 13 centres across the city.
For the APSC exams, there will be 43 centres in Guwahati.
Issues related to security arrangement, provision of drinking water for the candidates, frisking of candidates, deployment of supervisors and invigilators in the venues, were among the main points discussed during the meeting.
The APSC exams and the exams for posts under District Treasury Office will be held on July 2 and July 9 respectively.
Senior officials of the district administration were present at the meeting, said an official statement.