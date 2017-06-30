For the APSC exams, there will be 43 centres in Guwahati.

Issues related to security arrangement, provision of drinking water for the candidates, frisking of candidates, deployment of supervisors and invigilators in the venues, were among the main points discussed during the meeting.

The APSC exams and the exams for posts under District Treasury Office will be held on July 2 and July 9 respectively.

Senior officials of the district administration were present at the meeting, said an official statement.