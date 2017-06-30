The competition will be held at three different places – Guwahati, Duliajan and Jhanjhi – in July.

On July 2 the competition will be held at Jamuguri Natya Mandir, Jhanjhi; on July 9 at Assam Gas Company Staff Recreation Centre at Duliajan and on July 16 at Srimanta Sankara Kristi Bikash Samiti auditorium, Paltan Bazar, Guwahati.

The winners of the competition will be awarded cash price of Rs 23,000, along with other gifts.

Certificates of participation and medals will be provided to all participants.

Apart from that, 12 short-listed participants from each venue will be awarded consolation prizes.