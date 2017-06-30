The student body has warned that the incident carries ingredients to alienate the NE people further from the mainland.

NESO chairman Samuel Jyrwa, secretary general Sinam Prakash Singh and advisor Samujjal Bhattacharjya said in a press release here that the act of the officials of the Delhi Golf Club reflects their very attitude towards the people of the NE region.

The incident also reflects the worst type of ignorance of the people of other areas about the NE people and their cultures.

The incident is not an isolated one. People from the NE region have been facing insult, harassment, intimidation, assault etc., in different parts of mainland India, “which often prove to be fatal, resulting in death just because we dress, look, eat, talk differently,” they said.

“People in mainland India should understand that India is not a homogenous country and should not expect us to ape the so-called majority. We are proud of our own distinct identity, our dress, our food habits, our way of life and we will not allow anyone to try and enforce otherwise.

“The people of North East are already feeling alienated due to the step-motherly treatment of the different governments at the Centre and this kind of incidents will only alienate the people of this region further if no corrective steps are taken,” said the NESO leaders.