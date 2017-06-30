

Protesting against the government’s inaction to solve the city’s perennial artificial flood problem that claimed six lives recently, the students’ body was joined by the family members of Pushan Kalita, a student who lost his life on the waterlogged RG Baruah Road due to electrocution on June 13 last. In the same incident, a mason Anowar Hussain was also electrocuted while trying to save Pushan.

In another unfortunate incident, one Dulal Malakar lost his life on June 22 after coming into contact with a live wire on Sugam Path of RG Baruah Road.

The human chain was formed from the AIDC bus stoppage to the Zoo-Narengi Tiniali on the footpath of one side of the road from 10.45 am. Apart from students of different educational institutions, local traders, members of traders' bodies, members of local women’s committees, members of Unnayan Samity and a number of eminent citizens of Guwahati also took part in the programme.

“The artificial flood affects all sections of people alike and the problem is getting severe with every passing year. The government cannot shrug-off its responsibility merely by giving compensation to the family members of the deceased,” a protestor said.

Grandmother of Pushan Kalita, who participated in the protest with a photograph of her grandson, broke into tears, demanding permanent measures to solve the problem.

“Although there is a change in the regime, we do not see a change in the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities concerned towards the problems faced by common people. Floods still occur, electrocution still claims human lives and the condition of roads is yet to be improved in Guwahati,” another protestor said.

AGSU president Rajmil Ali and general secretary Raifuddin Ahmed said people of the capital city are tired of hollow promises made by the authorities after every flash flood in the city. People in the city are looking for a permanent solution to this problem, they added.

“Today’s protest was staged to make the authorities realize the severity of the issue. If no result-oriented scientific measures are announced in the days to come, we will launch a strong movement to ensure the safety of the citizens,” AGSU said.