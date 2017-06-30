



Acting on a tip-off by the businessman, the team led by DSP K Bordoloi caught Dev Sharma red-handed and also seized Rs one lakh cash from his possession in his office chamber. He is now being interrogated by the team that also picked up another Inspector of Taxes, S Islary, for questioning in this connection.

The team also conducted raids at Dev Sharma’s house at Beltola in Guwahati and at Santinagar in Kokrajhar.

The businessman in question, Krishna Saha, who is the owner of ‘Prasanjit Electronic’, claimed that he made an advance payment of Rs one lakh of the demanded Rs 2 lakh mutually agreed upon by him and Dev Sharma. The Inspector of Taxes had allegedly demanded hefty amounts to clear the papers in his custody within a short time, Saha claimed.