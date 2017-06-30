The ruling NDA, which has a majority in the Lok Sabha and received support of parties such as AIADMK and BJD in the Presidential polls, will find it easy to place its candidate as the next vice president.

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said notification for the election will be issued on July 4 and nominations can be submitted by July 18.

The scrutiny will take place on July 19 and the last date for withdrawing from the electoral battle is July 21, he said. – PTI