The 44-year-old former media executive, booked for rioting in the women’s prison along with other inmates, was yesterday given permission by a special CBI court to lodge her complaint with the city police after undergoing a medical examination in a hospital here.

Following the court’s direction, Indrani went to the Nagpada police station at around 12.30 am and submitted a written application, a senior police officer said.

In her complaint, she also alleged that she was hurt when the prison officials cane-charged the inmates after they gathered to vent their anger at the death of a fellow-inmate, the officer said.

Indrani was among nearly 200 inmates of the Byculla Jail booked by Nagpada police for rioting and other offences after they staged a protest over the death of a convict, Manju Govind Shette (45). – PTI