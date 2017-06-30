



Rawat, on a two-day visit, was apprised about the tense situation on the border at the Army’s 17 Mountain Division even as China has hardened its position on the stand-off.

The Army Chief also visited areas under the 17 Mountain Division, tasked to guard the Sino-India border in the Sikkim sector, and took stock of various operational aspects.

The genesis of the flashpoint was China’s attempts to build a road at the key area of Donglong, the linking of which to the Sikkim-Bhutan-Tibet tri-junction could give China a major military advantage over India. – PTI