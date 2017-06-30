GANGTOK/NEW DELHI, June 29 - Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat today visited formation headquarters of the force in North Sikkim and was briefed by top commanders about the entire security situation in the wake of the face-off between Indian troops and Chinese military over a disputed area.
Rawat, on a two-day visit, was apprised about the tense situation on the border at the Army’s 17 Mountain Division even as China has hardened its position on the stand-off.
The Army Chief also visited areas under the 17 Mountain Division, tasked to guard the Sino-India border in the Sikkim sector, and took stock of various operational aspects.
The genesis of the flashpoint was China’s attempts to build a road at the key area of Donglong, the linking of which to the Sikkim-Bhutan-Tibet tri-junction could give China a major military advantage over India. – PTI