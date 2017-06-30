

File photo of Chinese and Indian troops during a face-to-face exchange along the border. File photo of Chinese and Indian troops during a face-to-face exchange along the border.

Launching a media blitzkrieg on the Sikkim stand-off, both Chinese Foreign and Defence Ministries directed their attacks on India and maintained that the Indian Army had “illegally trespassed” into the Chinese territory.

The People’s Liberation Army spokesman, Col Wu Qian also rejected as “extremely irresponsible” Army Chief General Bipin Rawat’s remarks that India is ready for a “two-and-a-half front war”, asking him to “stop clamouring for war”.

Rawat had said that India is prepared for security threats posed by China, Pakistan as well as by internal threats.

When asked to respond to Rawat’s remarks, Col Wu said: “Such rhetoric is extremely irresponsible”.

“We hope that the particular person in the Indian Army could learn from historical lessons and stop such clamouring for war,” he told the media here.

In an unprecedented action, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang displayed two photographs of the alleged Indian “incursion” into Donglong area during a media briefing here.

He said the Sikkim stand-off between the troops of the two countries can only be settled by the withdrawal of Indian soldiers from the area.

“Since the illegal trespass happened we have lodged solemn representations with the Indian side in both New Delhi and Beijing,” Lu said, showing the photographs from the podium.

Later, the ministry uploaded two photographs on its website along with the Chinese transcript of Lu’ press briefing.

One photo showed two bulldozers stated to be that of Indian military while another showed one bulldozer. A redline in the photos was showed as “Chinese side of the border”.

In the briefing, Lu said the diplomatic channel for communication between the two countries remains “unimpeded”.

“We urged the Indian side to withdraw troops back to the Indian side of the boundary immediately. This is the precondition for the settlement of this incident and also the basis for us to conduct any meaningful dialogue,” Lu said.

Replying to pointed questions by the Chinese official media about Army Chief Gen Rawat’s remarks that there was no incursion, he said, “We have said clearly here that the reality is that the Indian border troops illegally trespassed into the Chinese territory across the Sikkim section.”

“Gen Rawat’s remarks also prove that the previous report by the Indian media was not true. The truth cannot be covered up. We again urge the Indian side to abide by the historical boundary convention,” he said, referring to China’s assertion in the past few days that the Sikkim section of the India-China boundary was settled under the Sino-British Treaty of 1890 which Beijing also claims was accepted by India later.

To another question whether the “overstepping” by the Indian troops violated international law and the basic principles of international relations, Lu said the Sikkim sector of the China-Indian border has a very clear legal basis.

“According to the convention between China and Great Britain relating to Sikkim and Tibet, in 1890, the boundary of Sikkim and Tibet shall be the crest of the mountain range separating the waters flowing into Sikkim, Teesta and its effluents from the waters flowing into the Tibetan Mochu, then northwards into other rivers of Tibet,” he said.

“The line commences at the mount Gipmochi on the Bhutan frontier. According to this convention, the Doklong region belongs to China’s territory,” he said, alleging that India troops trespassed the area. – PTI