The chief executive officer of the Kamrup Zila Parishad (KZP) authorised one Mati Ram Das to collect revenues from the market from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018 by an order (KZP-G-147/ 2017-18/893 dated 30/6/2017), since he was the highest bidder in the tender called by the authority for the market for this year. Mati Ram Das said that he had received the market through the tender at a value of Rs 24,45000. 00 for this year but a vested lobby which was not able to get the tender is conspiring to destroy the market by opening another market on the same day at Sonarisal of Darrang district, adjacent to the Balikuchi animal market.

Das and his associates alleged that there was no animal market in the Sonarisal market for the last over 8 years and this vested lobby had tried to obstruct businessmen on way to Balikuchi animal market and forced them to go to the Sonarisal market. The Balikuchi market committee has demanded that the authorities look into the mater seriously and take suitable steps in this regard.