Elaborating on the ultimate relation between science and spiritual quest, Dr Saikia said that the Upanishadic or Vedantic faith on ‘Brahma’ as the quintessential ultimate Energy or Force that runs through all souls and all visible as well as invisible matters is very much described the same way in particle physics and astro-physics by scientists experimenting upon Higgs boson or God particle in CERN. Dr Saikia said that the absence of this primordial force or energy will destroy the thermo-dynamic equilibrium our universe conceived in space and time will be destroyed.

The eminent litterateur said that the Hindus believe in 33 gods following Vedas, not 33 crores (kuti) and that tradition set by ancient Saints was a novel way to make the highly complex and superior philosophy of the Upanishads understandable for the common men.

The meeting held on the occasion of Ram Raja Singha’s birth anniversary and organised by Rongpur Sahitya Sabha in association with Ram Raja Singha’s family members was presided over by Nilamoni Mahanta while Uzzal Thakur spoke on the objectives. Inaugurating the meeting Sonaram Baruah, former president, Sivasagar Jila Sahitya Sabha said that Ram Raja Singha was a conscious voice among the citizens of Sivasagar who wrote about various socio-political issues in various papers for over four decades. Dr Bharati Dutta,writer, Dr Kamaleswar Dutta, former professor, Dibrugrah University, Dr Ratneswar Deori, educationist, Mridusmita Sinha, Chairperson, Sivasagar Municipality Board and Khagen Baruah attended the meeting as guests while the ceremonial lamp was lit by Lakhi Kanta Mahanta. Earlier, a drawing competition was held among the school children in the forenoon session.