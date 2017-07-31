Inaugurating a State-level convention at the District Library here yesterday, he said that the primary duty of a citizen is to keep a close watch to prevent any unlawful activities. “Since Dhubri shares a huge stretch of international border, therefore, the people of the district should be more watchful so that arms smuggling and cross-border crimes donot take place,” he said, adding that to overcome all these problems, a concerted effort is a must.

Referring to the border problems, the Chief Minister informed that both the Centre and the State Government have already introduced a lot of developmental schemes to improve the living conditions of the people living along the borders. “If illegal activities continue, then all the developmental schemes launched by the Government will not serve the actual purpose”, he said. In this context, Sonowal urged the people to extend all possible help to the police and the BSF personnel guarding the international border to contain crimes.

The convention was also attended by Inspector General of BSF (Guwahati Frontier), Rakesh Agarwal and National Convenor of the Seemanta Chetana Manch (Purvottar) A Gopala Krishana along with a host of other dignitaries from all over the country.