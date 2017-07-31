The All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), National Democratic Front of Bodoland (P) and People’s Joint Action Committee for Bodoland Movement (PJACBM) also extended their support to the dharna programme.

A large number of Bodo employees of the Bodoland areas, joined the dharna programme and shouted slogans to press for their demands.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister through the Deputy Commissioner of Kokrajhar.