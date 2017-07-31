Correspondent
KOKRAJHAR, July 30 - Bodo employees on Friday staged a three-hour sit-in-demonstration programme here demanding immediate creation of a separate Bodoland, political rights to Bodos living outside the proposed Bodoland and granting of ST (Hills) status to the Bodo people living in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.
The All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), National Democratic Front of Bodoland (P) and People’s Joint Action Committee for Bodoland Movement (PJACBM) also extended their support to the dharna programme.
A large number of Bodo employees of the Bodoland areas, joined the dharna programme and shouted slogans to press for their demands.
Later, they submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister through the Deputy Commissioner of Kokrajhar.