‘Milijuli Siku Aaha’ is a programme initiated by the Dibrugarh district administration in association with Sarba Siksha Abhiyan to fill up the learning gaps of poor performing students from Nagajan Bazaloni ME School in Gunotsav. This programme is going on in the homes of teachers as well as poor performing students during this summer vacation.

The students covered under this programme have been divided into eight groups based on their habitation under one group leader for each group. Group leaders are also students from the same school who have scored ‘A’ and ‘B’ grade in the recently-concluded Gunotsav.

In this programme, 12 community volunteers inclusive of both parents and college students have come forward from the same habitation for qualitative improvement of learning levels of the learners.

Deputy Commissioner Laya Madduri was present during two remedial classes at Nagajan on Friday last, one of which was conducted in the home of a Class-VI student of the school named Baby Handique.

The Deputy Commissioner said that this year a decision was taken to conduct remedial classes for students who were graded ‘C’ and ‘D’ in Gunotsav, which was started with students from Class-VI to VIII of Nagajan Bozaloni ME School. Although Nagajan Bazaloni ME School was graded ‘B’ in Gunotsav, 173 out of 221 students from Class-VI to VIII were graded as ‘C’ and ‘D’.

It was evident from evaluation of the Gunotsav results that there were certain gaps with respect to teaching and training, infrastructure and learning, and on this basis a remedial plan ‘Milijuli Siku Aaha’ was chalked out for students with ‘C’ and ‘D’ grade of the school.

“The primary goal of the special programme is to fill that gap. It helps in extending the teaching process even outside the school timings through community-parents involvement. The Education Department has already announced remedial coaching by the schools for students with ‘C’ and ‘D’ grade. The idea is also to experiment on how interactive and diverse teaching methodology would help in better learning and understanding and soon it will be extended to other schools of the district too,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by ADC Ankur Bharali, Assistant Commissioner Ayush Garg and DPO, TT, SSA, Dibrugarh, Manima Bhattacharjee, the release added.