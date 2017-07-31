ANN Service
BADARPUR, July 30 - Senior Congress leader of Badarpur Shefali Dutta passed away at her Badarpur Railway GRP Colony residence on Friday. She was 63.
She was associated with various socio-cultural activities in and around the area. Late Dutta served the party in different capacities. Besides, she was also an executive member of Karimganj district Mahila Congress. Her death was widely mourned by various organisations.
She leaves behind her husband, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives.