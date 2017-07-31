The training was primarily to facilitate enhancing farm income of the farmers through adoption of improved agricultural technologies. On the first day of the training programme, course director Hemchandra Saikia explained in detail about developing fruitful and profitable farm plan with their limited farm resources by taking into consideration the changing market and consumer demand.

He specifically emphasised on the use of location-specific improved agricultural technologies at the appropriate time in the right manner and requested the farmers to accept right type of technical knowledge and skill from the expert scientists of Assam Agricultural University and its Krishi Vigyan Kendras located in each district. He also asked the participant farmers to use only certified seeds of crops with balanced use of fertilizers in the right quantity and in the right time and further asked them to change seeds every 3-4 years.

On the second day of training, Aradhana Baurah, a scientist in Soil Science imparted training on vermi compost production and practically demonstrated its very aspects which can actually enhance income of the farmers. She also explained how to maximise production and profit in crop production through better management of soil fertility.

Chayanika Thakuria, a subject matter specialist in Agronomy trained the farmers on the third day about double-cropping with rice - toria cropping sequence in order to enhance farm income with the adoption of improved agricultural technologies in right time. On the fourth day, Arup Kumar Sarma, an expert in plant protection explained about various effective, sustainable control measures in controlling important pests and diseases of rice and rapeseed through a eco-friendly manner.

On the concluding day, Manisha Kachari ,who is an expert in horticulture, spoke about improved agricultural technologies of Malbhug banana and Assam lemon cultivation for enhancing total farm income for rapid economic development. Altogether, 31 progressive farmers and rural youths participated in the five-day training programme.