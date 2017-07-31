Correspondent
DOOMDOOMA, July 30 - Water Resource Minister Keshab Mahanta visited the erosion affected Kordoiguri area under Doomdooma Revenue Circle of Tinsukia district on Saturday to take stoke of the situation.
The erosion of the river Brahmaputra has brought a threat to large area of Kordoiguri, Baghjan and Dighaltarrang under Doomdooma LAC. The erosion also brought threat to historic Sri Sri Mayamora Tipuk Simaluguri Bajrapur Satra situated at Kordoiguri area as well as to Dighaltarrang Tea Estate.
After visiting the erosion affected area, the Minister announced that a check dam would be constructed soon at a cost of Rs 168 crore to control the erosion of the area. He also said that the technical advisory committee had approved the project. He instructed the officials of Water Resource Department to ensure the quality of the work of this proposed project.