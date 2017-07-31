The erosion of the river Brahmaputra has brought a threat to large area of Kordoiguri, Baghjan and Dighaltarrang under Doomdooma LAC. The erosion also brought threat to historic Sri Sri Mayamora Tipuk Simaluguri Bajrapur Satra situated at Kordoiguri area as well as to Dighaltarrang Tea Estate.

After visiting the erosion affected area, the Minister announced that a check dam would be constructed soon at a cost of Rs 168 crore to control the erosion of the area. He also said that the technical advisory committee had approved the project. He instructed the officials of Water Resource Department to ensure the quality of the work of this proposed project.