



Mahisha achieved the milestone by defeating 35 students from different parts of the world. Mahisha, who is a student of class IV of Happy Convent School, Dhubri is extremely happy with her success. “Patience and perseverance is the key to success. I am extremely happy about this achievement and I will continue to focus in the days to come,” an elated Mahisha said. She is the daughter of Matleb Ali Ahmed and Farida Parvin.