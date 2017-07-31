|
Dhubri girl wins Int’l Mental Arithmetic contest
Correspondent
DHUBRI, July 30 - Mahisha Ahmed, a nine-year-old girl of Dhubri, has brought glory to the country by winning the ‘Grand Champion’ title of the Aloha Mental Arithmetic International Championship 2017 held in Kuala Lumpur recently.
Mahisha achieved the milestone by defeating 35 students from different parts of the world. Mahisha, who is a student of class IV of Happy Convent School, Dhubri is extremely happy with her success. “Patience and perseverance is the key to success. I am extremely happy about this achievement and I will continue to focus in the days to come,” an elated Mahisha said. She is the daughter of Matleb Ali Ahmed and Farida Parvin.