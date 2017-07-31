



Sonowal was here at Haflong for the first time after being the Chief Minister to inaugurate the Judicial Court at Jatinga, Dima Hasao in presence of VK Pipersenia, Chief Secretary, Government of Assam, Justice Mir Alfaz Ali, Portfolio Judge, Dima Hasao District, Justice Hrishikesh Roy, Judge-in-Charge, Administrative Department, Justice Ajit Singh, Chief Justice, Gauhati High Court, Samarjit Dey, District and Sessions Judge, Dima Hasao, MLA, BB Hagjer, Chief Executive Member, NC Hills Autonomous Council Debolal Gorlosa, Executive Members and others on Saturday.

In his welcome speech, Deputy Commissioner, Dima Hasao Ranjit Hazarika while offering his warm welcome to the dignitaries termed the event of marking the segregation of Judiciary from executive as a historic event for the people of Dima Hasao.

VK Pipersenia, Chief Secretary, Government of Assam in his speech appealed to the Chief Minister to look into the problem of surface communication of this beautiful district of Assam which has tremendous potential in tourism and other opportunities.

Justice Ajit Singh, Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, lauded Chief Minister Sonowal for promptly taking up the matter which resulted in the Government of Assam directing the Dima Hasao executive administration to stop functioning as judicial administrators and to set up proper infrastructure for the judicial courts to function and step up smooth delivery of the justice system. He said, “Today we are inaugurating a court having necessary infrastructure which is capable of dispensing justice to the threshold of every household”. He also requested the common people to have faith in the judicial system so that the judiciary can deliver the best to benefit the poor litigants. He further added, “I desire the common men must come forward to the Judiciary with their grievances openly and without any kind of fear or suspicion so that their rights can be protected and preserved to the fullest”.

Speaking after inaugurating the new Court Building, the Chief Minister said that an independent Judiciary will fulfil the long-standing demands of the local people and thanked the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court for his prompt efforts in establishing the Court. The Chief Minister said that it was due to the commitment of public life, such projects were achievable in a record period. The Chief Minister also said that the Government is committed for the uplift of all sections of the people and quoted the Prime Minister’s push for ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’. He announced that within a short span, road networks as well as village roads and other infrastructure will be developed. A modern State Civil Services Training Institute will also be commissioned shortly in the district. He stressed on the abundance of clean environment around Dima Hasao which could usher in a tourism revolution and that the district could also foray into organic cultivation. He also called upon all the ethnic groups to maintain peace and brotherhood living in the hill district for more vibrant economic development of the region.

Talking to media, Sonowal assured that the salary problem of NC Hills Autonomous Council would be solved soon for the permanent solution to this salary problem, a discussion among the State Government and the NCHAC authority is being initiated very soon.