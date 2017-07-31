Football tourney concludes

Correspondent

JAGIROAD, July 30 - Kanabori Football Eleven emerged champions in the 17th Gobha Deo-Raja Football Tournament defeating Tiger Club, Bangthaigaon 4-3 via tie-breaker in the final played today at the Na-khola playground near here. The game ended goalless during regulation time. In the tie-breaker, Mantu Boro, Tikley Das, RR Singh and B Marak scored for the winning team while Nirab Deuri, Nilam Das and Biswa Bordoloi netted for Tiger Club. Biswa Bordoloi was adjudged the best player of the final. Morigaon District Sports Association joint secretaries Jayanta Deka and Nasir Ahmed, Sitajakhala Milk Producers’ Co-operative Society secretary Biman Sharma were the guests during the closing ceremony and gave away the trophies. Altogether 14 teams took part in the tournament.