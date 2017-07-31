Around 150 players will be seen in action during the championship and 12 States have so far confirmed their participation.

The competition will be held in different weight categories. In men’s section, the competition will be held in U-52kg, U-56kg, U-61kg, U-66kg, U-71kg, U-77kg, U-84kg, U-93kg and 93+kg while in women’s section the competition will be held in U-52 kg, U-56 kg, U-61 kg, U-66 kg, U-71 kg.