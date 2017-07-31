Sports Reporter
GUWAHATI, July 30 - The Bidang MMA Academy and Trans Virtual under the banner of All India Mixed Martial Arts Association will organise the 1st All India Open MMA Championship for both Men and Women at the Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium in RG Baruah Sports Complex here from August 19 to 20.
Around 150 players will be seen in action during the championship and 12 States have so far confirmed their participation.
The competition will be held in different weight categories. In men’s section, the competition will be held in U-52kg, U-56kg, U-61kg, U-66kg, U-71kg, U-77kg, U-84kg, U-93kg and 93+kg while in women’s section the competition will be held in U-52 kg, U-56 kg, U-61 kg, U-66 kg, U-71 kg.