F Warry of OIL scored the first goal in the 15th minute while Manas Chetia scored the second goal. In the second half, F Warry ensured his brace while Tulya Das too went on to add two goals to make it 5-0.

Nabin Rabha, Tulya Das, Arup Bora and Santanu Deka of OIL were awarded with the best player, best scorer, best goalkeeper and best defender trophies respectively. Dergaon MLA Bhabendra Nath Bharali, PTC Principal MI Mandal and Dergaon Municipality chairman Arunav Kalita were present during the prize distribution ceremony. The champion and runners-up team were awarded Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively. – Correspondent