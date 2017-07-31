



Rakhi Sarma clinched two gold medals while Anupam Sarma added a silver medal to the Saturday’s tally of two medals. Rakhi went on to clinch gold in Women’s Masters above 72kg category and Inclined Bench Press category while Anupam had to be content with a silver in the Men’s Masters above 95kg category.

Bhabesh Kalita, MLA, Rangia; Babul Bikas Patranabis, secretary general, Indian Strengthlifting Federation; Dhiren Baruah, chairman, GMDA; Subodh Malla Baruah, president, Sports Journalists Federation of India; Bisnuram Nunisa, tournament director, among others were present during the closing ceremony.