In the semifinals, Rajasthan got the better of Haryana 9-1 while Uttar Pradesh edged past Tamil Nadu 3-2 in the boys category. Maharashtra girls secured their place in the final by defeating Madhya Pradesh 4-3 while Uttar Pradesh got the better of hosts Assam 3-2. BP Hindu of Assam was adjudged the best player in the boys category while fellow State mate Sarah Changsan walked away with the best player award in the girls category.

In the closing ceremony, State Finance Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma gave away the prizes in the presence of LS Changsan, working chairperson, organising committee; Raju Davade, secretary general, Roll Ball Federation of India and Manoj Yadav, president Roll Ball Federation of India.