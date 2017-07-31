Constable Lusen Sangma, of the 3rd Meghalaya Police Battalion, fired at close range at Havildar Litsingh Inghi, who succumbed on way to the hospital, district police chief R Muthu told IANS.

The incident occurred in Sahbsein area at around 1 am when Sangma, reportedly in an inebriated condition, stormed into the top floor room of Inghi, who was sitting along with two of his subordinates.

“Constable Sangma fired six rounds from his self-loading rifle inside the room and one of the bullets hit Inghi’s shoulder. Sangma came down to the ground floor and fired another 15 rounds before fleeing with the weapon,” Muthu said.

Asked the cause of the incident, he said that an investigation was on. “However, preliminary investigation hinted that the accused was in a drunken state of mind,” he said.

Police have launched a hunt for Sangma, Muthu said. – IANS