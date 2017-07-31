The boy, identified as Ishan Swargiyari, was accompanied by four members of his family.

According to police sources, Ishan and his elder brother went inside the pool, despite the fact that both the brothers didn’t know how to swim. The elder brother somehow managed to come out of the pool, but Ishan drowned, police sources said.

Ishan was immediately rushed to the Tura Civil Hospital where he was declared brought dead. A post mortem was later performed.

“We have launched an investigation into the matter. As per the preliminary report, life jackets and a rescuer were present at the scene. Both brothers did not know swimming as per the initial reports,” said WGH SP Dr MGR Kumar.